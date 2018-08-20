Metro Boko Haram burnt down 40 houses in Borno — Police - The Punch Newspapers

The Borno State Police Command said on Monday that Boko Haram insurgents burnt down 40 houses in a reprisal in Mailari Village in Guzamala Local government Area of the state on Sunday.

Mr Demien Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who disclosed this at a news conference said that the terrorists stormed the town at about 8pm.





