The Borno State Police Command said on Monday that Boko Haram insurgents burnt down 40 houses in a reprisal in Mailari Village in Guzamala Local government Area of the state on Sunday.
Mr Demien Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who disclosed this at a news conference said that the terrorists stormed the town at about 8pm.
READ MORE HERE
Mr Demien Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, who disclosed this at a news conference said that the terrorists stormed the town at about 8pm.
READ MORE HERE