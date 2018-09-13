Boko Haram insurgents have taken control of Damasak, a town in Mobbar Local Government Area, some 186km away from Maiduguri, SaharaReporters can report.The development comes one day after Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited the town to address the 134 battalion.Military sources told SaharaReporters that after the COAS’s visit, the insurgents raided the base and successfully drove the soldiers away.