Boko Haram recently launched a vicious attack which removed Maiduguri from the national electricity grid and also led to the burning of a United Nations’ facility in Ngala, Borno state. Spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ndidi Mbah who confirmed the attack on Monday January 20, disclosed that they
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/37bS9Ha
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/37bS9Ha
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[65]