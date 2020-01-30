Metro Boko Haram: Danger Of A Single Story By Promise Eze – Sahara Reporters

#1
To say that Boko Haram is bent on slaughtering every Christian it can lay hand on is very accurate. But there’s another side to this long-held narrative.

A lot of Christians may find it hard to believe that BH also murder, maim, dismember, bludgeon and rape Muslims …

promise.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2O8R6Ag

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top