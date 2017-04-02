The Nigerian army has denied recent reports that Boko Haram terrorists abducted 18 girls and 4 women in northeastern Nigeria. “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a news story circulating on Social Media and some mainstream media that suspected Boko Haram terrorists have allegedly attacked Pulka and abducted 22 women, attributing it to an unidentified Bulama as source," the army said in a statement on Saturday. “We wish to state that the report is completely false and should be ignored. For the avoidance of doubt, Pulka and its environs is heavily fortified and there has not been any security breach in the area. Media houses are please requested to always cross check their facts before publishing or broadcasting,” it added.