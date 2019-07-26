Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect struck at Dalori internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, on Thursday night. A witness told TheCable that the attack took place around 9pm. The witness said suicide bombers first struck before gunmen opened fire from different directions. …
