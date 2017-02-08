The UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, on Tuesday said that the boko haram terror group is broke. Feltman stated this while briefing the Security Council on the UN Secretary-General’s Fourth Report on the threat the group poses to international peace; HERALD reports. “ISIL-affiliate Boko Haram is attempting to spread its influence and commit terrorist acts beyond Nigeria. And Boko Haram remains a serious threat, with several thousand fighters at its disposal. “It is, however, plagued by financial difficulties and an internal power struggle, and has split in two factions,” Feltman said.