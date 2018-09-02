Over 40 soldiers have been lost to rampaging Boko Haram terrorists in the last two weeks, despite claims by the military that the Islamic terror sect had been “technically defeated”.
This is in addition to the military’s loss of some of their prized weapons, including …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2wzre7P
Get More Nigeria Political News
This is in addition to the military’s loss of some of their prized weapons, including …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2wzre7P
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[70]