Metro Boko Haram Kills 5 UN Officials at Nigerian Border Town

    Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have murdered members a United Nation technical team working along the Nigerian-Cameroon border, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

    5 UN officials were killed, with several others injured. The attack happened on Wednesday around 14:00 hrs at Kontcha, a border town between the two countries.

    “The victims were one U.N. independent contractor, three Nigerian nationals and one Cameroonian national,” the UN Office for West Africa said in a statement.

    The U.N. team was working on demarcating the more than 2,000 km (1,200 mile) land border which has been a source of friction between the neighbouring countries in the past.
     

