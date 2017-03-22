A Boko Haram kingpin, Adenoyi Abdulsalam, has been arrested in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on March 20. According to a statement by an SSS Spokesman Tony Opuiyo, an Ak-47 rifle was recovered from the suspect who is currently undergoing investigation. The suspect was in the final stage of kidnapping some high-level targets in Ekiti to raise funds and terrorise communities in the state when he was arrested by a joint military and DSS operation team. Mr. Opuiyo said that a Boko Haram suspect, Usman Rawa, 29, was also arrested in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on March 17. He said that Mr. Rawa rented an accommodation in Lafia for one Abdullahi Isa, who was known for his notorious terrorist activities. “His plan is to establish an effective base to conduct terrorism, kidnapping and robbery operations in Abuja, Minna, and other adjoining states,” he said.