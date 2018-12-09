Hon. Mohammed Monguno represents Jere Federal Constituency of Borno State in the House of Representatives.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, in this interview, speaks on the raging insurgency in his home state and the killing of scores of soldiers by the …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QGWKMm
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, in this interview, speaks on the raging insurgency in his home state and the killing of scores of soldiers by the …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2QGWKMm
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[80]