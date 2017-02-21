Governor Yahaya Bello on Tuesday vowed to deal with Boko Haram terrorists who have relocated from the northeast to Borno state. He spoke at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar entitled: “Consolidating on the Gains of Counter Terrorism Operations in Nigeria.” “Kogi is now a haven for Boko Haram, because many of them have relocated to my state. “Just last night, four high profile Boko Haram members were arrested in Kogi by the military. “I want to assure them that they have chosen a wrong place to relocate, because we will never allow them. “We will work together with the armed forces to consolidate on the victory and gains recorded in the North-East,’’ he said.