Boko Haram terrorists, Saturday, ambushed troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole escorting commercial vehicles from Maiduguri to Damboa around Bulabulin area in Borno State. Daily Post reports that the insurgents killed 8 civilians in the process. The attack also saw two soldiers reportedly killed, while 2 commercial vehicles were also said to have been hijacked by the terrorists. They headed into the Sambisa forest area with the vehicles, the source said. According to the source, the bodies of the victims, including the 2 soldiers, have been deposited at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital morgue. The military is yet to issue a statement on the incident.