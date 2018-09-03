Place your Ad here for $135.00 per Week!

Boko Haram No Longer Controls Any Part Nigeria – Buhari – Channels Television

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Boko Haram insurgents no longer control any part of the country.

He said this on Sunday, in Beijing, China, while stating some of the successes of his administration, as he addressed some Nigerians residing in the …



