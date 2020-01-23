Buratai disclosed that the terrorist group is not restricted to the North-east alone but are currently scattered all over Nigeria.
Featuring on Arise Television, the Army Chief said since members of Boko Haram have been subdued in the North-east, they have moved to other parts of the country.
Nigeria Army Chief Buratai: Yes, Boko Haram is in Lagos, but we are tracking and arresting them - Arise TV - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
In an exclusive interview with Arise TV & ThisDay Newspaper, the Chief says there is no where you will not find Boko Haram, even in Lagos. Many have been arrested in Lagos. We have been tracking them. We arrest them and take them into custody - Chief of the Nigerian Army, Lt. Gen. T. Y. Buratai
