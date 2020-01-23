Metro Boko Haram: Saraki reveals conversation with Leah Sharibu’s father – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Friday contacted father of Leah Sharibu, the abducted Dapchi girl still in captivity of Boko Haram.

Thursday marked the second year of Leah Sharibu in the captivity of insurgents....

saraki.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/39TVWcV

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top