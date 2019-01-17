Featured Thread #1
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said Boko Haram insurgents were being sponsored by forces outside Nigeria. He said the military needed a lot of money for purchase of gadgets, spare parts and arms to completely wipe out the terrorists.
Buhari spoke during a live presidential …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2VYLF9m
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buhari spoke during a live presidential …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2VYLF9m
Get More Nigeria Political News