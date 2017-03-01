Teenage Amina Yusuf who was paraded by the military on Wednesday in Maiduguri said she decided not to detonate her explosive because she did not subscribe to Boko Haram ideology. The 17-year-old said she was abducted five years ago alongside her parents in Madagali in Adamawa state after a terror attack on the village. "We were taken to a camp in the bush where we were forcefully indoctrinated by the group,” she said. “My parents were executed because they did not join the group. “I was married off to a Boko Haram militant with whom I lived in the camp,” she said. “One day I was asked to wear the bombs.I was brought to Maiduguri with an instruction that I detonate the bomb where there is large crowd of people”, the teenager added: She said that she declined to detonate the explosive because she does not want to die. “They said I should press the button but I refused and allowed security men to capture me alive. “My four siblings are still with the terrorists in the camp,” Yusuf said. Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole had presented her along with two unindentified others to newsmen during a weekly briefing in Maiduguri.