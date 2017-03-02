Amina Yusuf, a 17-year old girl who was strapped with bombs by boko haram terrorists has spoken on why she refused to execute the suicide bombing. According to VANGUARD, the Teenage spoke when Maj. – Gen. Lucky Irabor who is the theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole paraded her on Wednesday. She said: “I was abducted alongside my parents in Madagali in Adamawa after the terrorists attacked our village. We were taken to a camp in the bush where we were forcefully indoctrinated by the group.” “My parents were executed because they did not join the group. I was married off to a Boko Haram militant with whom I lived in the camp.” “One day I was asked to wear the bombs. I was brought to Maiduguri with an instruction that I detonate the bomb where there is large crowd of people.” “They said I should press the button but I refused and allowed security men to capture me alive. My four siblings are still with the terrorists in the camp.”