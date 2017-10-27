Boko Haram militants who attacked Sassawa village, Damaturu local government area, and killed eight military men Tuesday night had a serious fight over food possession. A witness told Dailytrust newspaper that the insurgents parked miles away from the attacked village, in seven Hilux vans and insisted on sharing the loot. “I ran into the Bush when the shooting started. Hours later, they (insurgents) moved out of the town loaded with food items. I heard them arguing that the ‘booty’ must be equally shared or put under the custody of two separate people,” he said. Another witness who simply gave his name as Ardo, and lives in a Nomads settlement, also confirmed that he heard the insurgents arguing and shooting in the air over the stolen food. “I equally heard them shouting on top of their voices, shooting in the air over the food. We fled our settlement and hid in the bush. But, no dead body was found after they left,” he said.