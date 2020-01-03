The United States has announced an additional $40million (N14 billion) aid to Nigeria as to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the Boko Haram insurgency.
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, made the announcement in Washington DC on Tuesday....
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tvix01
Get More Nigeria Political News
US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, made the announcement in Washington DC on Tuesday....
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2tvix01
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[108]