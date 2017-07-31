Ibrahim Njodi, vice-chancellor of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), said that the search for oil in the Lake Chad basin will continue despite the threat posed by Boko Haram in the region. According to THE CABLE, speaking when a delegation from the corporation and ministry of petroleum resources visited him in Maiduguri over the weekend, Njodi said the university is not deterred. Njodi said that though the university community is distraught by the incident, the institution cannot “chicken out” from doing what it is supposed to do. Senior lecturers of UNIMAID and staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) were recently abducted by boko haram.