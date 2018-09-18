Bola Tinubu, The Jagaban Of Lagos Politics

This article seeks to call attention to the prevalent principle of godfatherism in Nigerian politics using the recent Ambode vs Sanwo- Olu's Saga as a case study. Godfatherism and political conflict are equivalent to mentoring, sponsoring and supporting a particular political aspirant.In a typical political setting, the concept is an orientation based on the belief that certain individuals possess considerable means to unilaterally determine who get a party's ticket to run for an election and who wins the electoral contest. This is the case of the Lagos renowned Landlord, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He was elected senator for the Lagos West constituency in Lagos State, Nigeria in 1993. The election was just prior to a military take-over in December 1993. After the return to democracy, he was elected governor of Lagos State, holding office from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007. Tinubu then installed his own candidate which was Babatunde Raji Fashola who was succeeded by Akinwunmi Ambode.It is important to note that Tinubu, Fashola both did two terms in office. Maybe Fashola did his bidding or not- he did not have any trouble with him going for a second term in office. This is not the case for Ambode as he was cornered in the primaries, hisclaimed that he did not follow the Party'sThis goes to show that we do have a very long way to go in regard to governance in Nigeria. We are operating what is far from democracy if one man can determine who wins or not. Tinubu declared a new candidate from Apc, told the party members Sanwo-Olu is the man for the election and they, in turn, did his bidding.This is a clarion call for all rational thinkers who are involved in politics to say a big NO toin Lagos politics. Every man should cast his vote autonomously by so doing, we may have a truly democratic government in Nigeria.