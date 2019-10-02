Majority of Nigeria’s 200 million population are at risk of acute food shortage next year. That is a result of a deficit of over 9.54 million tonnes of essential four food items from the country’s supply list.
The Federal Government’s decision to close the country’s border and …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2ojgbON
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Federal Government’s decision to close the country’s border and …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2ojgbON
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]