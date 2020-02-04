Business Border closure hits Dangote, export moved to Congo – P.M. News

Dangote Cement exports from Nigeria to neighbouring countries fell 41% in 2019 when Nigeria’s government closed the land borders.

The development has made the dominant cement company in Africa move its exports to Congo Republic, producing from plants …

