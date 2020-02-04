Dangote Cement exports from Nigeria to neighbouring countries fell 41% in 2019 when Nigeria’s government closed the land borders.
The development has made the dominant cement company in Africa move its exports to Congo Republic, producing from plants …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2v8rVaN
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The development has made the dominant cement company in Africa move its exports to Congo Republic, producing from plants …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2v8rVaN
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]