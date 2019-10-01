Justforex_nb_campaign

Metro Border security arrest Nigerian man, 14 others while trying to enter India illegally – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
The South Bengal Frontier troops of Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 15 persons including a Nigerian national while they were trying to enter India illegally.

The PRO of BSF South Bengal took to social networking site Twitter to state that the BSF troops affected the arrest on September …

nigerian.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2o5b1pl

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top