World Boris Johnson promises to ‘get Brexit done’ after winning a huge victory in the UK general election – Business Insider

#1
Boris Johnson wins a huge victory in the UK general election.

The prime minister is on course to secure the largest parliamentary majority since Margaret Thatcher. The result means Britain will now rapidly leave the European Union. Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn announces his plans to …

boris.JPG

Read more via Business Insider – https://ift.tt/2RXTyfN

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top