At least nine soldiers of the Operation Lafiya Dole were reported killed, while 20 others were missing when they clashed with terrorists at Gudumbali town in Borno State.
According to Channels Television, the soldiers were ambushed by the terrorists at a village called Granda....
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32z6j2a
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to Channels Television, the soldiers were ambushed by the terrorists at a village called Granda....
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/32z6j2a
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]