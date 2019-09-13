Metro Borno: Nine soldiers killed, 20 missing during terrorists’ attack – Newtelegraph

At least nine soldiers of the Operation Lafiya Dole were reported killed, while 20 others were missing when they clashed with terrorists at Gudumbali town in Borno State.

According to Channels Television, the soldiers were ambushed by the terrorists at a village called Granda....

