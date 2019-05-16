Featured Thread #1
The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has said that the state is now safer compared to states like Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. Justifying his assertion, Shettima said Borno is safer because there are no issues of kidnapping, banditry and …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Vuzks3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Vuzks3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]