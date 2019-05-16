Metro Borno now safer than Abuja, Sokoto, Zamfara – Gov. Shettima boasts – Daily Post Nigeria

Featured Thread #1
The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has said that the state is now safer compared to states like Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. Justifying his assertion, Shettima said Borno is safer because there are no issues of kidnapping, banditry and …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Vuzks3

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top