Residents of Molai, a village four kilometers off Maiduguri, Borno state capital, are currently on the run following a heavy gunfire between soldiers and Boko Haram fighters.A resident told TheCable that the army has mobilised troops to the area to repel the fighters who struck 45 minutes ago.