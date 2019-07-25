A week before the inaugural Democracy Day on June 12, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, had told journalists that President Muhammadu Buhari would deliver a speech that would not disappoint Nigerians.
He expressed such optimism either because he had seen the speech (or …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2OeUbkx
Get More Nigeria Political News
He expressed such optimism either because he had seen the speech (or …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2OeUbkx
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[60]