advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Boss Mustapha And Buhari’s Agenda For The Next Level – Leadership Newspaper

#1
A week before the inaugural Democracy Day on June 12, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, had told journalists that President Muhammadu Buhari would deliver a speech that would not disappoint Nigerians.

He expressed such optimism either because he had seen the speech (or …

boss.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2OeUbkx

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top