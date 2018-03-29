Submit Post Advertise

Botswana President Steps Down - Bloomberg News

Discussion in 'World News' started by Samguine, Mar 29, 2018 at 2:08 PM.

  Samguine

    Ian Khama, a former army general who’s led Botswana for the past decade, will step down on Sunday, leaving his deputy Mokgweetsi Masisi in charge of the world’s second-biggest diamond producer until next year’s elections.

    While Masisi, 55, will inherit one of Africa’s wealthiest and best-governed nations, he’ll still have his hands full reducing the economy’s dependence on diamonds, creating jobs for the almost one in five workers who are unemployed and wooing more foreign investment.



    ian hkama.JPG



    READ MORE HERE
     
    Mar 29, 2018 at 2:08 PM
