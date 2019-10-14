Justforex_nb_campaign

Sports Boxer Patrick Day undergoes emergency brain surgery after brutal knockout by Conwell – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Boxer Patrick Day has reportedly undergone emergency brain surgery after suffering a seizure following a brutal knockout in bout against Charles Conwell.

Day was taken to a hospital after getting viciously knocked out in the 10th round by Conwell in Chicago on Saturday night. According …

boxer.JPG

read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ON0kDk

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top