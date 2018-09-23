A 44-year-old woman, Jane Govender and her two daughters, were brutally murdered by her boyfriend at their home in Durban, South Africa, an attack that got the suspect arrested.
Jane Govender’s husband who was on a night shift and was not at home at the time …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2O2LYyG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Jane Govender’s husband who was on a night shift and was not at home at the time …
Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2O2LYyG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[87]