Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
MelBet - Mobile APP, Live Games

Metro Boyfriend, pastor nabbed for allegedly using apostle’s daughter for ritual in Ondo – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
guardian.ng

Boyfriend, pastor nabbed for allegedly using apostle’s daughter for ritual in Ondo | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

Group petitions Ekiti police boss over rape of minor A 65-year-old pastor, Festus Adebayo, has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in ritual activities. The pastor was alleged to have used the menstrual pad of a lady, Miss Oluwasemilore Iluyomade, for rituals. Adebayo was arrested...
guardian.ng
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in education, social, crime and health News!
Place your Ad here for $175.00 per Month!
 
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top