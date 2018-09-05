We are delighted to introduce to you our Company, Bukkha Hospitality Limited, (BHL or the Company), trading as Bukka Hut; a fast food restaurant with outlets located in Lekki Phase 1, Ikoyi, Gbagada & Ikota – all in Lagos. We serve your favorite Nigerian meals, Bukka style, in a comfortable and hygienic environment.
The Company was incorporated in July 2011 and Bukka Hut, opened for business on 01 August 2011.
Our mission is to be the restaurant of choice, for lovers of Nigerian dishes, by providing quality meals while focusing on exceptional customer service in a healthy and clean environment.
Brand Marketing Executive Vacancy at Lekki Phase 1
