Vacancy Branding/Quality Control Executive at Contec Global Infotech Limited - Myjobmag

#1
Contec Global Group – Established in 1984 and headquartered in London, the Contec Global Group has a worldwide presence, with operations in Asia, Africa and Europe.

As a company established on the platform of e-Governance and smart technologies, Contec Global is amongst …



For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2UaEHQC

Get more Latest Jobs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

350
Top