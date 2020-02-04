Brazil’s Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first case in South America after a Sao Paulo resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
At a news conference, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said; “The case of coronavirus has been confirmed. The test carried out by the Instituto Adolfo …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/384YpzU
Get more World News
At a news conference, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said; “The case of coronavirus has been confirmed. The test carried out by the Instituto Adolfo …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/384YpzU
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]