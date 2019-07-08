advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Brazil Players, Neymar Celebrate After Winning 2019 Copa America (Photos)

Brazil have won their first Copa America title since 2007 after a 3-1 win against Peru at the Maracana, MySportDab reports.

Everton broke the deadlock after 16 minutes as the Gremio forward tucked homeGabriel Jesus’ back post cross after tricky work from the Manchester City man on the right. …

brazil.JPG

