Prosecutors in Brazil said Thursday they agree with a police finding that there is not enough evidence to prove rape allegations against Neymar and have asked a judge to close the case.
“What happened between four walls is impossible to know, we have her word against his,” prosecutor Flavia Merlini told reporters....
