Nigeria’s up-and-coming musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has arrived the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State, for his prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. EFCC had arrested Naira Marley in connection with an alleged advance fee fraud known as ‘yahoo yahoo’ in …



