15-months after, Dbanj welcomes another son with his wife, Didi Kilgrow

LIB can authoritatively confirm that Nigerian singer, Dbanj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow welcomed a son on September 19th in a US hospital.

In August 2019 during an interview with On-Air Personality, Shopsy Doo of Beat FM London, Dbanj revealed that he's expecting another son when he was asked about how he coped with the difficulty of losing a child.


