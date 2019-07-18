LIB can authoritatively confirm that Nigerian singer, Dbanj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow welcomed a son on September 19th in a US hospital.
In August 2019 during an interview with On-Air Personality, Shopsy Doo of Beat FM London, Dbanj revealed that he's expecting another son when he was asked about how he coped with the difficulty of losing a child.
read more
In August 2019 during an interview with On-Air Personality, Shopsy Doo of Beat FM London, Dbanj revealed that he's expecting another son when he was asked about how he coped with the difficulty of losing a child.
read more