The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African Action Congress (AAC) has suspended Omoyele Sowore as the National Chairman of the party. Sowore according to the NEC is being suspended for alleged anti-party activities, failure to convene NEC meeting and financial misappropriation. A new acting national chairman, Leonard …
Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2HgNYPK
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Channels Television – http://bit.ly/2HgNYPK
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]