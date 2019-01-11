The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate disbandment of the Federal SARS, Special Investigation Panel and Special Tactical Squad.
He announced this on Monday at his inaugural conference with Commissioners of Police and other senior officers in Abuja.
https://www.channelstv.com/2019/01/...er&utm_campaign=SNAP+from+Channels+Television
He announced this on Monday at his inaugural conference with Commissioners of Police and other senior officers in Abuja.
https://www.channelstv.com/2019/01/...er&utm_campaign=SNAP+from+Channels+Television