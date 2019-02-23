Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s aide, Adeniyi Adesanya is died. He died in an accident which occurred at Siun-Kobape along Sagamu-Abeokuta road this evening, only few hours to the general election.
The Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, was also in the car with him …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2T6pD61
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, was also in the car with him …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2T6pD61
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]