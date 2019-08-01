Politics BREAKING: Appeal Court sacks APC Reps member - Premium Times

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has nullified the election of Kano State lawmaker, Jibrin Abdulmumin, the Daily Nigerian newspaper is reporting.

The paper said the decision followed the nullification of elections in two local government areas of Kiru/Bebeji Constituency. The appeal court ordered fresh elections in the constituency

