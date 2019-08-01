The Court of Appeal in Kaduna has nullified the election of Kano State lawmaker, Jibrin Abdulmumin, the Daily Nigerian newspaper is reporting.
The paper said the decision followed the nullification of elections in two local government areas of Kiru/Bebeji Constituency. The appeal court ordered fresh elections in the constituency
