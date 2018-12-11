  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Breaking: Atiku, PDP Boycott Peace Accord – Olisa.tv

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, was absent as President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other presidential candidates sign a Peace Accord ahead of the 2019 general election.

Also, the National Chairman of PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, was not on …



