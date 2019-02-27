The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in last Saturday’s election, Atiku Abubakar, has rejected the result of the poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday morning.INEC had declared President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the election and returned him as duly elected.Mr Buhari, according to the electoral body, scored 15,191,847 votes. Mr Abubakar garnered 11,262,978 votes to finish as runner-up.