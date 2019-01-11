Politics Breaking: Atiku Set To Land In Us - Boss Newspapers

There are strong indications that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will land in Washington DC, USA today.

A promotional material sighted by The Boss indicate that Atiku has been invited to speak in Washington by the US-Africa Chambers of Commerce on Friday and the event will hold from 2-4pm.



