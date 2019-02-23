Boko Haram terrorists have prevented the Yobe state Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam from voting.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Director-General for Press Affairs to the governor, Abdullahi Bego.
He said the governor’s decision followed reports of attacks on two communities in the early hours of Saturday.
